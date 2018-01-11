When An Officer On A Call-Out Saw This Dog In The Road, His Instinct Told Him He Needed To Follow It

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer was trying to get to where he needed to be when he saw the shape on the road. At first, he wasn’t sure what it was, but closer inspection revealed it was a dog. Then, when the animal saw the officer, it took off. Did it want him to follow?

The aforementioned dog was Buddy, a German shepherd who lived with his human Ben Heinrichs. On April 4, 2010, Buddy became famous for his actions after disaster struck Heinrichs’ home in Anchorage, Alaska. Indeed, if it wasn’t for Buddy, Heinrichs could be homeless.

That’s because Heinrichs was at the center of a terrible accident involving his truck. But it wasn’t a vehicle crash that was the problem; the truck itself was stationary. In fact, Heinrichs was carrying out some everyday maintenance when things went drastically wrong.

