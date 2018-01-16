When People Saw This Strange Creature Prowling Around Dumpsters, They Immediately Called For Help

ADVERTISEMENT

Animal rescue staff suspected that the creature was the same one that had been spotted a few weeks earlier, but now it looked completely different. The animal was pink, hairless and obviously in need of assistance. And when they saw the beast in the flesh, their hearts broke.

Witnesses spotted the aforementioned creature in December 2017 around Ramona, California. Although it was unclear what it was, local residents witnessed the animal foraging through garbage. Not only was the beast presumably hungry and looking for food, but it was also quite unique-looking.

In fact, the unusual animal was quite unlike anything that the residents there usually see. Its skin was pale in color, with mottled patches over its exposed body. Observers rightly assumed that it was ill and contacted wildlife rescuers as a result.

