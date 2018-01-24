When Rescuers In LA Tried To Trap A Stray Dog, Its Reaction Was Totally Unexpected

ADVERTISEMENT

The rescue team found the stray in a dangerous area, so getting him to safety was paramount. They knew how these things usually went and so didn’t expect the dog to make things easy. What they didn’t see coming, though, was his strange reaction when he saw them creeping closer.

The aforementioned team was from Hope For Paws, a non-profit animal rescue group based in Los Angeles, California. The organization was founded by Audrey Hagar and her husband, Eldad. Moreover, Eldad is seen on many of the group’s rescue videos.

Its website states: “We created Hope for Paws to help animals who suffer and die every year because of negligence and abuse.” And that’s exactly what called the team into action in March 2017. Someone had sighted an animal in dire need of rescue.

