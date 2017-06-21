When Scientists Found This Fish Off Australia’s Coast, What They Saw Left Them Dumbfounded

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of scientists on a research vessel is trawling the depths of the ocean near Australia’s eastern coast. Suddenly, a strange creature is hauled up from the deep. Its bizarre appearance is like nothing they’ve ever seen, an oddity from 13,000 feet beneath the waves.

On May 15, 2017, a multidisciplinary group of technicians and scientists set sail from Bell Bay, on the north coast of the island of Tasmania in Australia. Led by Museums Victoria’s chief curator of marine invertebrates, Dr. Tim O’Hara, the team also consisted of over 30 representatives from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, as well as other agencies.

Together, the group boarded the RV Investigator and embarked on a one-month expedition. Along the way, they planned to study the little-known biodiversity that exists in the deepest parts of the ocean off the Australian coast. Impressively, they would become the first Australian expedition to undertake such a task.

