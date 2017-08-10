When A Woman Found A Crate Dumped At This Shelter, She Opened It To Find A Creature Crammed Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman found a dumped crate outside an animal shelter, she immediately became concerned. Moreover, as she came nearer to the cage, what she saw confirmed her worst fears – because crammed inside the box was an abandoned animal.

Henry County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter in Geneseo, Illinois. The organization’s sole mission is to find loving forever homes for the animals that come into its care. What’s more, it also educates the public about the responsibilities that come with animal ownership.

Animals arrive at the shelter in all manner of ways. Volunteers no doubt find some of them roaming the streets, while others may have been victims of abuse. However, some cases are particularly heartbreaking.

