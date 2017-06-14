When This Woman Found An Injured Baby Bird On The Street, It Proved To Be An Astonishing Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman found an injured baby bird on the sidewalk, she knew that she had to help. So, she took the fledgling to a local animal rescue center. However, little did she know that she’d made a very special discovery.

In 2014 imgur user Jevausie was on her way home from work in Louisville, Kentucky, when she noticed something strange. There, on the sidewalk, was a tiny little bird. Moreover, instinctively, Jevausie knew that the animal was in trouble.

Consequently, she approached the bird to get a better look at what was going on. As Jevausie edged nearer, she thought that the animal might fly away in fright. However, it simply puffed up its chest and backed off.

