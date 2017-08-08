A Wiener And A Pit Bull Made A Baby Together, And You Just Have To See The Puppy

ADVERTISEMENT

From Cockapoos to labradoodles, crossbreed dogs seem to be all the rage at the moment. So, when a wiener and Pit Bull made a baby, no one batted an eyelid. At least, not until the unusual-looking puppy arrived.

People often say that, when it comes to love, opposites attract. Moreover, it seems the saying could be true for dogs as well. Because, despite the fact that one was a dachshund and the other was a Pit Bull, two dogs recently struck up an unlikely romance.

The reason people found their union strange was because the dogs were so physically different. Indeed, dachshunds – otherwise known as “wiener dogs” – are long and lean with tiny little legs. Meanwhile, Pit Bulls are much bigger and sport a muscular physique.

