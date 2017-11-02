A Woman Bought This Cute Puppy Via A Newspaper Ad But Soon Realized She’d Made A Big Mistake

ADVERTISEMENT

When she saw the puppy’s picture, the woman couldn’t resist getting him, despite the warnings. He was so cute, and he’d made a great companion for her elderly dog. But as the pup started to grow, she knew she should have listened – he wasn’t just an ordinary dog.

The lady in question – who has remained unnamed – is an animal lover and dog owner from Oklahoma. In fact, it was her well-meaning affection for pups that led her to make a rather large mistake. It all started with an advertisement.

To be more precise, an ad in a newspaper caught her eye. The feature showed two beautiful white puppies that were in need of a home. Their current owner was asking for $300 per puppy, and she fell in love with one of them in particular.

