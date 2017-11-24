This Woman Bravely Reached Into The Ocean. Then Suddenly Everyone Lunged To Her Side Of The Boat

ADVERTISEMENT

When an enormous whale, and her gigantic calf, are nudging the frail boat you’re in, is it time to panic? Should you just relax and enjoy a unique wildlife encounter? Or could the whales overturn your little boat, leaving you flailing about in the freezing sea, gasping for breath? To find out the answer, read on.

In the search for new experiences, tourists and tour operators continue to push the boundaries. Some of the most popular and unique experiences are close encounters with animals in the wild, whether they are in tropical jungles, the African savannah or the deep blue oceans.

When it comes to the oceans, an increasingly sought-after experience is to get up close to whales. Not content just to observe whales from the coastline, many people take to the sea to have intimate contact with these leviathans of the deep.

