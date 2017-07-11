This Woman Was Caught Trying To Give These Pigs A Drink – But Her Actions Could Land Her In Prison

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman gave a pig a drink on its way to slaughter, she thought she was doing something good. However, the animal’s owner thought differently. As a result, she soon discovered that her actions could land her in jail.

One scorching hot day in 2015, Anita Krajnc was out with her group Toronto Pig Save. The aim of the animal activists is to draw attention to the suffering of animals on their way to and at slaughterhouses. Their emphasis is on the meat industry in downtown Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of its campaign, Toronto Pig Save are active on YouTube. On the site, it posts videos that raise awareness of the reality of the slaughterhouse trade. And, although all the footage they post is evocative, one video from 2015 was more controversial than most.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT