When A Woman Dumped This Dog In The Trash, She Didn’t Know What The Garbage Man Would Do

When one woman heartlessly dumped her dog in a trash can, she thought that would be the last anyone saw of it. But when a garbage man found a hairy body while making his rounds, he knew he had to act. And what he did next would come back to haunt the animal’s owner.

Nathan Binnie works as a garbage collector in the borough of New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Over his time on the job he’d no doubt come across some unusual items discarded in people’s trash. However, something he found in October 2014 simply beggared belief.

Binnie was working outside a property on Yellow Pine Lane when he made the harrowing discovery. Although the garbage collector doesn’t make a habit of looking inside the cans he empties, sometimes he can’t help himself. And on this occasion, something compelled him to take a look.

