When one woman heartlessly dumped her dog in a trash can, she thought that would be the last anyone saw of it. But when a garbage man found a hairy body while making his rounds, he knew he had to act. And what he did next would come back to haunt the animal’s owner.
Nathan Binnie works as a garbage collector in the borough of New Stanton, Pennsylvania. Over his time on the job he’d no doubt come across some unusual items discarded in people’s trash. However, something he found in October 2014 simply beggared belief.
Binnie was working outside a property on Yellow Pine Lane when he made the harrowing discovery. Although the garbage collector doesn’t make a habit of looking inside the cans he empties, sometimes he can’t help himself. And on this occasion, something compelled him to take a look.
-
20 Notorious Criminals That You Never Knew Were In The FBI Witness Protection Program
-
A Caller Said He Would Kill This Dad’s Daughter – But Then The Father Uncovered A Horrifying Scam
-
This Dog Lived In A Scorching Desert For Months. Then Rescuers Discovered The Heartbreaking Reason Why
-
After Their Son Died Because Of Medical Errors, These Devastated Parents Had A Grave Warning For Others
-
Two Families Tested Their Adopted Daughters’ DNA – And The Results Left Them Totally Dumbstruck
-
Katie Holmes Has Finally Gone Public With Her New Boyfriend, And You May Even Recognize Who He Is
-
This Woman Was Sick Of Catcallers Harassing Her, So She Started Taking Selfies With The Offenders
-
When A Woman Dumped This Dog In The Trash, She Didn’t Know What The Garbage Man Would Do
-
This Scene From It Was So Nightmare-Inducing That Even Bill Skarsgård Knew It Needed To Be Cut
-
This Woman Fell In Love With A Guy On Her Train Who Never Knew. Then A Year On She Gave Him A Note
-
This Man’s Entire Family Were Killed In A Terrible Crash. Then Police Found Out The Senseless Reason
-
When A Stranger Handed This Woman A Sinister Note, She Immediately Started Faking A Seizure