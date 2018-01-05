After This Woman Heard Desperate Cries, She Found A Terrified Dog Tied To Some Railroad Tracks

ADVERTISEMENT

It was just an ordinary day’s work in Florida for this female commercial photographer in late 2017. All was normal until she heard the unnerving noise. It sounded like a terrified creature in extreme distress, but where was the sound coming from? She felt that she could not just ignore it. But when the woman who depends on a good eye for her living tracked the disturbance to its source, she could not believe what she saw.

The woman in question was Tampa resident Rabecca Cruz, who runs a photography business in the city, specializing in real estate and wedding portfolios. Indeed, it was her real estate work that led Cruz to be shooting stills in Dade City, Pasco County, during December 2017.

To be more precise, the photographer was taking exterior shots of a property near the U.S. Route 301 highway when something made her pause. A strange noise distracted Cruz from her work and it was more than a little disturbing. She discussed what happened with local TV channel Fox 13 on December 15, 2017.

