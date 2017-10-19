After A Woman Rescued A Stranded Octopus, She Got The Most Unexpected Thank You

A Singapore woman was exploring the coast near her home in 2013 when she came across a small octopus stranded on the shore. Without a second thought, the marine lover scooped the stricken creature up and placed it back into the water, effectively saving its life. While the kind action took the woman just a few moments, the octopus gave her a memory she will cherish forever.
Pei Yan Heng is a 20-something science teacher who lives and works in the island city state of Singapore in Southeast Asia. Marine life fascinates her and she often takes the plunge to go diving her native waters to explore. Wanting to share her awesome water-based experiences with the world, Heng created a YouTube channel in 2007.
Since then, Heng has filled her personalized channel with numerous videos which document her aquatic adventures. And, over the years, the young woman has had some incredible underwater encounters. She has found herself up close and personal with a dog-faced water shark, witnessed a sea spider crawl across the ocean bed and captured reef sharks and rays on film.
