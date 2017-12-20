A Woman Saved This Starving Dog From The Roadside. Then It Led Her To The Secrets It’d Been Hiding

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman found this dog on the side of the road. Starving, the pooch was alone and in need of rescuing. But then the dog led the woman to some intriguing clues that would reveal more about its strange circumstances.

Kathy Wilkes-Myers is the director of Love Me Tender Animal Rescue (LMTAR) in Tennessee. With its roots in the Memphis Humane Society, the organization seeks to help mistreated and abandoned animals. The group also promotes ways to curb the growing stray population such as low-cost spaying or neutering.

Sadly, the organization does not have a proper shelter in which to house animals. Instead, it relies on foster carers to take animals into their homes. LMTAR’s volunteers also work hard to ensure dogs in the area are well fed and cared for. “We know we can’t save all the animals,” the group explains on its website, “but we can work to improve the lives of those in our little part of the world.”

