This Woman Saw A Mass Of Creatures Swimming Toward Her – And It Completely Took Her Breath Away

June in the Gulf of Mexico. Sandra Critelli is on a boat close to Holbox Island. She’s headed there to try to find whale sharks. In fact, Critelli is a photographer, and she’s hoping to snorkel with the biggest fish in the ocean, taking pictures as she does so. However, then she spots something on the horizon that takes her breath away.

In a sense, she’d spotted something even larger than the whale sharks she was hoping to find. The boat was turned in order to best capture the phenomenon playing out in front of Critelli. The engine was shut off, and then one of the most remarkable sights in nature slowly made it way past.

It was like something from an Escher painting. Indeed, a huge mass of geometric shapes drifted past Critelli. Later, speaking to The Telegraph, she described the scene that had unfolded before her eyes. “The surface of the water was covered by warm and different shades of gold and looked like a bed of autumn leaves gently moved by the wind,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

