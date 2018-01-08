When This Woman Saw A Trash Bag Moving In The Road, She Realized An Animal Was Trapped Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

When one Kentucky woman set off on her drive to work in the summer of 2016, she didn’t take her routine route. But other than that there was nothing out of the ordinary about her journey. That was until she saw a mysterious garbage sack in the roadway ahead. To her shock, she saw the bag actually move along the asphalt at the side of the road. Despite her fears that it may have been something dangerous, she just had to stop and see what was trapped inside. But when she opened the trash bag, she found that what it contained wasn’t garbage to be thrown away but a real keeper.

The woman was Malissa Lewis, a mother of three boys and a resident of Harlan in the Bluegrass State. Lewis works as an administrator at her local elementary school, and it was during the morning ride to her job that she made a startling discovery. She had changed her route on August 25, 2016, and was on a back road when she saw an alarming sight.

The object appeared to be a black plastic garbage sack, except there was something very animated inside. The energetic prisoner contained within the black plastic troubled Lewis, but the animal lover stopped regardless, feeling that if she could help she would. Consequently, she steeled herself to open the garbage bag, and see what wanted out.

