This Woman Thought Her Cat Had Died In A Wildfire. Then She Wept When She Saw A Shape In The Rubble

ADVERTISEMENT

Like other Napa, California, residents in 2017, Laura Ringenberger found that her home had been devastated by wildfire. And the tragedy was compounded, it seemed, by the loss of her cat, who may have perished in the flames. That fear didn’t stop the pet owner from looking for her missing kitty, though. And when she returned to the scene of the fire, a familiar shape would emerge from the debris…

Before the blaze took hold of Laura’s home, however, she, husband P.J. and their two children were coming to the end of an already eventful period in their lives. In particular, PJ.’s job had engaged him heavily in the preparations for golf’s Safeway Open at the nearby Silverado Resort and Spa, and he had naturally been very busy with the work that that had entailed. The tournament was winding down, however, and so a calmer period for the family seemed to be on the horizon.

ADVERTISEMENT

But unfortunately for the Ringenbergers, there was no time to relax. Instead, at around 10:30 p.m. on October 8, 2017, they found themselves forced to flee their home on Soda Canyon Road. A wildfire was heading their way, meaning that the family had to scramble to safety as quickly as possible; as a result, they left without most of their possessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT