When This Woman Took A Selfie With Her Horse, People Spotted The Cruelty She’d Tried To Conceal

At first glance, the young woman appeared to be an exemplary equestrian. She was seen exercising her horse regularly and would post selfies with the animal online. But it was only when certain photographs appeared on social media that people began to realize the immense suffering the horse had endured.

Charlotte McPherson comes from the country town of Kidderminster in central England. The 22-year-old was a keen equestrian and owned a ten-year-old former racehorse called Thor. She rode the thoroughbred twice a week and kept him at a stables in the nearby hamlet of Stourton.

Aside from her bi-weekly rides, McPherson and Thor also took part in organized equestrian events. In spring 2016, they attended a nearby fun ride hosted by the Bissell Wood Equestrian Centre. The course for the centre’s rides are usually about seven miles in length and pass through the local countryside.

