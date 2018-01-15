Workers Were Trying To Clear A London Sewer When They Discovered a 130-Ton Fatberg

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep in the bowels of London, England, a network of Victorian tunnels has carried sewage beneath the city streets for more than 150 years. But in 2017, workers discovered something strange lurking in the dark. Longer than the famous Tower Bridge and almost as heavy as a blue whale, it’s a monster of strangely human origin. But will the team be able to cast it aside?

At the beginning of the 19th century, London was home to around three million people. But while this made it one of the most populous cities in the world, it also led to some rather unpleasant conditions. In fact, most of the River Thames, which flows through the city, functioned as an open sewer at the time.

Unsurprisingly, then, these conditions were disastrous for the health of London’s population. You see, as bacteria bred in the city’s water supply, diseases like cholera became rife. Eventually, scientists realized the cause of the outbreaks, and the British government began to take steps to modernize the sewers.

