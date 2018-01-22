This Cyclist Rode Along An Insane Knife-Edge Ridge – And One Part Of The Ride Is Heartstopping

ADVERTISEMENT

On the rocky peaks atop Scotland’s Isle of Skye, Danny MacAskill rides his bike along the dizzying heights of the island’s Cuillin Ridge. Every inch of this 2014 two-wheeled journey is jaw-dropping, but as the end approaches the stunt becomes truly death-defying. Thousands of feet above sea level, the Scot finally reaches a personal peak as he conquers the landscape that has taunted him since childhood.

At almost 640 square miles, Skye is the largest island of the Inner Hebrides – a scattered archipelago located off the West coast of Scotland. But even though the land mass is connected to the mainland by a 1,870-foot bridge, the isle’s enchanting scenery often seems to have come from another world.

Skye is hauntingly beautiful, from the igneous rock summits of the Cuillin mountains to the bewitching glens with their fairytale ruins of ancient castles. It is an endlessly appealing location for adventurers and tourists alike. In fact, latest figures indicate that record numbers of sightseers and thrill-seekers are flocking to the island. And even though more and more incomers are arriving, it is traditionally walkers and mountaineers who make up the bulk of visitors.

