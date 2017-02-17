This Russian Model Did The Most Insane Photoshoot Hanging Off The Edge Of A 1,000ft Skyscraper

When we think of models, we usually think of catwalks or photoshoots on beaches and in studios. Maybe we picture them having fun in fast cars or fancy restaurants. Or possibly no fun at all, with pouty faces and serious expressions. However, 22-year-old Russian Viki Odintcova is no ordinary model. She clearly wanted to do things differently and so decided to seek out some adventure in the most daring way…
Russian Viki Odintcova is a popular model in her native Russia and around the world. With a huge Instagram following, she’s quickly becoming recognizable across the globe. Yet despite having only been in the industry for a few years, she’s already worked for plenty of respected photographers. Moreover, she’s flown all over the world for photoshoots, appeared on the covers of famous magazines and modelled for high end brands.
Born in St. Petersburg, her career began when she was a teenager. Viki enjoyed doing shoots and taking part in fashion shows during her time at university. However, she’s since admitted that she didn’t really think of it as a career at the time. But that changed when she met fashion photographer Alexander Mavrin three years later. Indeed, it was after this chance encounter with the founder of Mavrin Studios that her modelling career began in earnest.
