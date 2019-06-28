40 Things You Didn’t Know Happened After The Original Star Wars Trilogy

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014 two years after its purchase of Lucasfilm, Disney revealed that the only official – or canon – Star Wars stories would be those told in the six released films and the animated show, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. From that moment on, however, all the tales told in the subsequent licensed books, games, comics and movies would also be canon. So if you’re wondering what actually went down between the end of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and the start of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, then we’re here to help fill you in.

40. Leia and Han got married

When we meet Harrison Ford’s Han Solo and Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa in The Force Awakens, they’ve clearly been estranged for a while – despite having had a child together. But just in case you were wondering, the pair did actually get married. Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath novels, released between 2015 and 2017, revealed that the wedding took place not long after the events of Return of the Jedi.

39. Imperial forces retreated and regrouped

While Return of the Jedi ended with a resounding victory for the Rebel Alliance, it didn’t mark the end of the Empire. In 2015 mobile game Star Wars: Uprising, for instance, players could join the Rebels and attempt to wipe out remaining Imperial forces. And in Wendig’s Aftermath books, the Empire is seen clinging on to its last vestiges of power.

