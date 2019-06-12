The Queen And Prince Philip Have Been Married Over 70 Years – But They’re Actually Blood Relatives

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, first met as youths. And the future monarch would later fall in love with the handsome older naval officer at the age of 13. After the pair started writing to each other, a romance ensued that would go on to stand the test of time.

Despite the British royal family’s reservations about her suitor, Elizabeth and Philip married in 1947. And ever since Elizabeth became queen a few years later in 1953, Philip has been a constant presence at his wife’s side. As such, he’s supported her through the ups and downs that being a figurehead can bring. ADVERTISEMENT

One of Elizabeth and Philip’s finest achievements is without doubt their family. During their 70-year union, the couple have welcomed into the world four children, who in turn have given them eight grandkids. And as of May 2019 they also have eight great-grandchildren. With that in mind, it’s safe to say that the couple know all about family – not least because they themselves are blood relatives. ADVERTISEMENT

They’ve lived as man and wife for more than seven decades, but prior to their meeting Elizabeth and Philip’s backgrounds were quite different. She experienced a stable upbringing with all the usual royal privileges. However, he was a poor prince who’d been exiled from his native Greece when he was just a child.

Philip moved first to France but was eventually raised by one of his grandmothers in the United Kingdom. His childhood was subsequently pretty ordinary, and he reportedly performed menial tasks such as washing plates and operating boilers during his childhood. And following his education, in 1939 he joined the British Royal Navy at the tender age of 18.

It was also around this time that Philip embarked on his romance with Elizabeth, although they had first encountered each other some years prior. Their initial introduction reportedly occurred in 1934 at a royal wedding. They crossed paths once more a few years later, but it would be at their third meeting in 1939 that Elizabeth would finally fall for Philip.

This encounter occurred at Dartmouth’s Royal Naval College in July 1939. And while Elizabeth was just 13 years old, she fell in love with Philip, who was five years her senior. Consequently, the pair began penning messages to each other, and over the ensuing years Philip began going to see the young princess at her various royal houses.

One of the very first meetings between the couple was reportedly witnessed by Marion “Crawfie” Crawford, Elizabeth’s governess. And she later revealed that the young princess “never took her eyes off” Philip, as quoted by Royal Central. Due to her young age, however, he “did not pay her any special attention.” Nevertheless, “she never looked at anyone else” according to Elizabeth’s cousin Margaret Rhodes.

However, the British royal family reportedly didn’t approve of Elizabeth’s romance with Philip at first. They were particularly worried about his social standing as a foreign prince with no money or land. What’s more, Philip’s loud personality was at odds with Elizabeth’s father’s mild demeanor.

Nonetheless, the couple’s relationship endured, and Elizabeth and Philip eventually became engaged in 1946, apparently keeping the development secret from her parents at first. But King George VI did agree to their union, only asking them not to announce their formal engagement until after Elizabeth’s 21st birthday in April 2017. Consequently, the couple publicly revealed their intent to marry in July 1947.

Not everyone was supportive of Elizabeth and Philip’s engagement, however. For example, certain segments of the British media became preoccupied with Philip’s foreign origin. And in the aftermath of the Second World War, there was much controversy around his sisters’ marriages to German noblemen, some of whom were believed to be linked to the Nazis.

Philip had been born a prince of Greece and Denmark. But in order to marry Elizabeth, he had to give up his royal titles, and with that in mind he became Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten. Furthermore, he also changed his religion to the Church of England from Greek Orthodoxy in an attempt to appease his critics in the press and fit in with the royal family.

So, Philip had made sacrifices for his future wife – and it seems they were worth it for Elizabeth. As quoted by The Daily Telegraph, in a letter written prior to their marriage, Philip apparently proclaimed that “to have fallen in love completely and unreservedly, makes all one’s personal and even the world’s troubles seem small and petty.”

Elizabeth and Philip subsequently wed at Westminster Abbey in London on November 20, 1947. At that time, however, Britain was still recovering from the Second World War. As a result, Elizabeth reportedly needed ration coupons in order to purchase the material for her gown. And what’s more, post-war politics also had a major impact on the couple’s guest-list.

The wedding took place just two years after the conclusion of World War Two, in fact. And given that Britain and Germany had been on opposing sides during the conflict, it was deemed inappropriate for Philip’s German relatives to attend. Consequently, none his three surviving sisters were present at the nuptials.

Elizabeth and Philip started their own family shortly after the wedding. Indeed, their first child, Prince Charles, arrived in November 1948. The couple’s second, Princess Anne, followed in 1950. However, during the first few years of them being parents, they were away from home a lot, because at the time Philip was working in Malta with the Royal Navy.

But that would all change following Elizabeth father’s death in 1952. At the time of King George VI’s passing, the young royal couple had been abroad, with an itinerary that was to take in Kenya, New Zealand and Australia. As a result, it fell to Philip to break the sad news to Elizabeth while they were in Africa, before informing her that she would now ascend to the British throne.

Following the death of King George VI, Elizabeth and Philip quickly came back to England, where they made Buckingham Palace their home. Philip sacrificed his naval post in order to support his spouse in her new role as queen. However, there was some tension in the marriage when it came to the name Elizabeth would take upon becoming the monarch.

Just before he married Elizabeth, Philip became the Duke of Edinburgh. And initially, Elizabeth followed her husband’s title, making her the Duchess of Edinburgh. However, upon her coronation in 1953, the Queen decided to honor her father by keeping the royal family as the House of Windsor.

While the British prime minister of the time, Winston Churchill, and Elizabeth’s grandmother Queen Mary welcomed the decision, Philip wasn’t so pleased. The Duke was particularly disappointed that any future heirs to the throne wouldn’t bear his name. Indeed, he’s reported to have complained that he was the only man in the country who wasn’t allowed to give his name to his own kids.

However, it appears that Elizabeth and Philip came to some sort of a compromise in in 1960. By that time, Queen Mary had passed away and Churchill was no longer in power. So the couple decided to use Mountbatten-Windsor as a surname for those male descendants who didn’t have official royal titles.

The decision was made just in time for the birth of Elizabeth and Philip’s third child and second son Prince Andrew, who arrived in February 1960. They welcomed their fourth and final child, Prince Edward, four years later in March 1964. And according to Hello, in 1972 the Queen proudly revealed, “If I am asked what I think about family life after 25 years of marriage, I can answer with equal simplicity and conviction, I am for it.”

Come November 2019 Elizabeth and Philip will have been married for 72 years. And during those decades they’ve stuck together through thick and thin. In 1997 Philip spoke about their successful union, stating, “Tolerance is the one essential ingredient in any happy marriage… The Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.”

Speaking at a gala that marked the couple’s golden wedding anniversary in 1997, Elizabeth returned the compliment to Philip. “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years,” she said. “I and his whole family, in this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know.”

The couple’s incredible relationship hasn’t gone unnoticed by the younger members of the royal family, either. For example, Prince William has said of his grandparents, “I would love to know their secret. They are the most lovely couple, and I hope Catherine and I have that sort of future ahead of us.”

So thanks to their public profiles and the longevity of their marriage, Elizabeth and Philip are perhaps one of the most recognizable older couples on the planet. Despite their well-documented romance, though, some people may be unaware that the pair share a lot more than just memories. In fact, they also share a bloodline.

It’s not unusual for the royal families of various countries to be interconnected, however. That’s because, historically, royals would marry into different European dynasties in a bid to create alliances or earn political gain. As a result, the majority of Europe’s remaining royal branches are related to one another in some way.

One of Elizabeth and Philip’s common ancestors is Queen Victoria, who sat on the British throne from 1837 until 1901. She famously married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha in 1840, and the couple went on to have five daughters and four sons. These children in turn later produced 42 grandkids, eight of whom would themselves become European monarchs.

Those eight descendants came to sit on the thrones of Spain, Sweden, Norway, Russia, Romania, Greece, Prussia and Great Britain. And of the 28 monarchies still in existence around the world today, five of them are headed by Victoria’s descendants. As a result, Victoria has been nicknamed “the grandmother of Europe.”

Elizabeth is related to Victoria on her father’s side. Victoria’s eldest son Edward took to the throne following her death in 1901. And following Edward’s own passing in 1910, his second-oldest son George became king, as his eldest boy, Albert Victor, had already died years earlier. And George V, as he would be known, was Elizabeth’s grandfather.

George V reigned until his death in 1936. It was then that his eldest son Edward VIII came to the throne. However, mere months into his reign Edward provoked outrage when he proposed to American divorcee Wallis Simpson. She was deemed an unacceptable candidate for queen consort, particularly because – as king – Edward was head of the Church of England.

And at the time, the church didn’t support remarriage following divorce. As a result, Edward was forced to choose between his throne and Wallis. He opted for love, abdicating as king in December 1936, just 326 days into his reign. As a result, Edward became one of the shortest-serving monarchs in British history, although he did subsequently wed Wallis in 1937.

Edward’s abdication paved the way for his brother George, Elizabeth’s father, to become King George VI. The new monarch and his wife, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, had two daughters: Elizabeth and Margaret. So following George’s death in 1952, Elizabeth took to the throne as queen. And in September 2015 she took the record for the British monarch who had spent the longest time on the throne from her great-great-grandmother Victoria.

While Elizabeth is related to Victoria through her father’s side, Philip is linked through his mother. Victoria gave birth to her second daughter, Alice, in 1843. And in 1862 Alice married into the Hesse and by Rhine dynasty through her marriage to Grand Duke Ludwig IV. The couple produced seven children, the first of whom was a girl named Victoria.

Victoria then wed Prince Louis of Battenburg in 1884, who was a first cousin of her father. The following year they welcomed their first child, Alice, who was born just outside London, England, at Windsor Castle, in the presence of her great-grandmother Victoria. Alice would go on to marry Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark in 1903 – and their youngest child was Philip.

With all that considered, Elizabeth and Philip are in fact third cousins through their great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria. However, this isn’t the only way in which the royal couple are related to one another. That’s because they share another common ancestor in King Christian IX of Denmark.

Elizabeth’s paternal grandmother was Alexandra of Denmark, Christian IX’s daughter, meaning that Christian IX was Elizabeth’s great-great-grandfather. Meanwhile, the Danish king was Philip’s paternal great-grandfather as well. So, in short, Philip shared a great-grandfather with Elizabeth’s father, George VI, meaning that the couple are also second cousins once removed.

While relatives marrying each other is virtually unheard of today, is was nonetheless once almost compulsory for royals. Indeed, in 2017 travel site Expedia created a tool that detailed how heirs of the British and Scandinavian thrones have interwoven throughout the years. However, it also revealed just how closely related the British royals are.

Moreover, in 2018 Sandra Pearson from Expedia revealed why royals often decided to keep marriages in the family. “In many countries, you would lose your right to the throne if you married a commoner,” she explained in an interview with Business Insider. “Hence, your choice was very limited, and you most probably would be related.”