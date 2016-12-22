It’s sad but true: people just don’t know how to use grammar anymore. You can’t even walk down the street without seeing misplaced apostrophes, inappropriate quotation marks, and any number of other capital (letter) crimes. And this in turn has led to the rise of the really hardcore grammar geek, the sort who would give up the Oxford comma only when it was pried from their cold, dead, and lifeless hands. You may be one of those people, or you may know one of these people… but the difficulties that spring up for you around Christmastime are over!
20. Let’s eat grandma
For those who want something a little different for their Christmas roast. No, wait! This t-shirt actually highlights the life-saving importance of commas. Yes, one forgotten piece of punctuation and suddenly you’re condoning cannibalism. This is a great gift for nerds who want everyone to know that in addition to loving grammar, they also love their grandmas.
19. Bad grammar makes me [sic]
[Sic] means “quoted exactly as it was written,” or “sic erat scriptum” in Latin. Of course, if you’re a true grammar nerd, you’ll know that already. Carry this sic bag (heh) with pride in your ability to make a good pun, even if you don’t actually speak Latin.
