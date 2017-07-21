20 Facts About Pressed Pennies That Are Worth Their Weight In Gold

Even if you’ve never gone out of your way to collect them, chances are you probably possess a pressed penny somewhere. Indeed, with machines offering the decorative collectibles stationed all over the world – in many a tourist hotspot, shopping mall or theme park – they are rather difficult to escape. But there’s actually a lot more to the world of collecting these stretched, elongated and embossed pennies than first meets the eye…
20. The first pressed penny was produced in 1818
At least, that is the date when the first documented pressed penny can be traced back to. It was created by a jeweler in Vienna, at a time when the Austrian Empire itself was still freshly coined. It would be a few decades before the souvenir penny became commonplace, however.
19. The first American pressed penny appeared in 1892
Four different designs of pressed penny were minted for the 1892-93 World’s Columbian Exposition, their first appearance stateside. The expo was held in Chicago to commemorate 400 years since Christopher Columbus “discovered” America.
