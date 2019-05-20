This Cosplayer Can Transform Herself Into Almost Any Character – And Her Looks Will Blow Your Mind

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyson Tabbitha snips thrift-store clothes and sews them into the perfect costume. She re-contours her face with eyeshadow and bronzer, pops in contacts and changes her hair. And, with all that, the creative artist truly transforms when she cosplays. Indeed, you won’t believe some of her stunning looks, inspired by male, female and fantastical characters.

Meanwhile, Alyson Tabbitha’s journey to becoming a cosplayer started long before she came into the world. She told The Insightful Panda in 2015 that her parents loved to dress up – her mother even worked as a character performer herself. So, when Tabbitha joined the family, it only made sense that she got handmade costumes to wear, too.

Not only did dress-up and costumes play a big part of Tabbitha’s upbringing, but her mom taught her the skills necessary to one day create her own looks. And they came in handy in 2014, when Tabbitha attended her first cosplaying event. Indeed, before then, she had little idea what it meant to take part in such a gathering.

