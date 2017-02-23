The 20 Funniest Photos Of Tiny President Trump

Ever since Donald Trump took his place in the White House as the 45th President of the United States, the internet has been awash with memes, jokes and comment pieces about him from across the political spectrum. So when a group of reddit users banded together with the sole aim of Photoshopping tiny versions of Trump into serious situations, the results were sure to be hilarious.
In the image above, for instance, ex-President Barack Obama helps a tiny Donald Trump fix his tie. And as one reddit user points out, it’s actually quite hard not to find the miniature leader of the free world rather adorable when he’s just two feet tall.
Once the first few pictures of tiny Trump started springing up online, it didn’t take long for them to go viral. Indeed, the subreddit r/TinyTrumps reached 20,000 subscribers overnight. That’s no surprise, however, when you see hilarious photos such as the one above, which features a diminutive Trump next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe.
Since becoming president, Trump has regularly tweeted accusations of “fake news” at multiple media outlets, including CNN. So CNN anchor Anderson Cooper might possibly feel a twang of amusement if he was to see this masterful Photoshop job. The tiny mug just tops it off.
