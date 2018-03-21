20 People Who Should Get Their Money Back Right Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s buying in store or online, we’re never completely safe from the sellers who don’t have their customers’ interests at heart. Yes, these people may have bought with the best of intentions, but what they received clearly didn’t live up to their expectations. From half-filled sandwiches to instructions taken way too literally, they definitely all deserve their money back, no questions asked.

20. Decidedly unfulfilling

The packaging says “no mayo,” but you have to wonder just how much mayonnaise is in the regular version of this sandwich. After all, the relish-to-ham ratio would be through the roof, if the example above is anything to go by. Sure, if you buy a sandwich with only a single filling, you can’t expect too much. But you can expect better than this. Spread, for starters. And more meat wouldn’t go amiss, either…

19. Cheese, please?

Really, we’ve no idea how this happened. How do you make a pizza without cheese? It’s like making fajitas without tortillas, or a burger without the bun. Basically, there’s no way it should have left the kitchen. But apparently, it did indeed leave Domino’s and make its way to a customer – one who definitely deserves a refund.

