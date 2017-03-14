These Photos Of Parents And Their Kids At The Same Ages Will Make You Think You’re Seeing Double

When 25-year-old Shaylyn Gibson found an old picture of her mother, she decided to pose in the same position and upload the two shots to Reddit. The result? Over five million views and a lot of attention. It’s clear that the internet absolutely adores it when a child looks like a younger version of their parent. Bearing that in mind, here’s a selection of regular folks and tiny babies posing alongside pictures of their parents at similar ages. The resemblances are uncanny and sometimes even hilarious.
Baby clothes may have changed over the years – they’re now a lot less gender-neutral – but babies themselves certainly haven’t. This identical father and son, both photographed at five months of age, look absolutely delighted to be part of the world.
What better way to pay tribute to your father than to recreate a picture of him holding you? Reddit user BeerIsDelicious did just that. He wore the same Mickey Mouse t-shirt his father had once donned, but even without it there would still be a strong resemblance between the two 29-year-olds.
