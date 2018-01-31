ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how bastardized the English language becomes in the age of the internet, there will always be a place for spelling and grammar. After all, a simple comma can make the difference between “Let’s eat, grandpa” and “Let’s eat grandpa.” And basic spelling errors or missed letters can completely change the meaning of a sentence. Alas, these photos prove that not everyone has a perfect grasp on grammar.

This is just all over the place, if you’ll forgive the horrible visual that conjures up alongside the error in this sign. Yes, not only is that definitely not how you spell “incompetent,” but this notice is also effectively demanding its customers apologize to it. Great job, McDonald’s.

This sure seems like a juice brand you can trust. Or should that be, these seem like three juice brands you can trust? After all, they may be completely different companies that just happen to have used very similar logos. Surely nobody can mess up this badly, right?

