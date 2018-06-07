20 Absolutely Hysterical Thrift Store Finds

ADVERTISEMENT

Thrift stores can be a bit hit and miss, but occasionally, you stumble across a total gem. We’re not talking financial bargains here but objects that are just so ridiculously hilarious that they could only be found in second-hand stores. Indeed, from crazy paintings and weird furniture to cool clothing and awesome ornaments, the people who found these items were extremely lucky.

20. This Pluto T-shirt

In these more sensitive times, there’s no real place for “your mom” jokes. Unless, that is, they’re as rip-roaringly funny as this. After all, we have to imagine that it was pretty hard for Pluto to lose its classification as a planet – so it’s no wonder that this gag manages to defy the test of time so well.

19. These musical dragons

We’re not sure what was going through the mind of whoever dreamt these up but we want to experience it. After all, it must have taken something truly special (or powerful) to realize these badass musical dragons. Hopefully, whoever buys these unique creations will give them the love that they so clearly deserve.

