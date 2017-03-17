20 Animals Doing Things For The First Time With Absolutely Priceless Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

First times can be scary, even for us humans who think we have it all together. For animals, though, trying to understand our crazy world can be overwhelming. And you don’t know how your pup or kitten will react to brand new experiences – never mind what wild animals go through without humans to guide them. Luckily, it isn’t all fear and trepidation, and some little critters take on the new with what can only be described as adorable euphoria. Our first example, however, is less “euphoria” and more “fascinated fear.” Check it out.

The owner of this house of cats was using a vacuum cleaner for the first time. We love how the cat at the back is like, “My last owners had a scream machine. He’s releasing the souls of dead cats. You’ll get used to it.”

“WHAT THE HELL IS THAT, SHEILA? WHAT DOES IT WANT? DOES IT WANT MY STICK? IT CAN HAVE MY STICK! IS IT A DINOSAUR? DON’T BRING ME TO A PARK FULL OF DINOSAURS, SHEILA! I’M FINE IN THE GARDEN.”

ADVERTISEMENT

First time seeing a tiny pink human? It’s an experience that has blown this moggy’s mind. That 100-yard stare contains 1000 thoughts and possibilities, such as, “How did this happen? Do I still get fed first? Seriously, how did this get here and is it staying?”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT