19 Awesome Hardcopy Memes From The Long-Lost Age Before The Internet

It may surprise you to learn that memes aren’t exclusive to the internet age. Sure, the word may have only become commonplace thanks to social media platforms, but long before anyone dreamt up Facebook or Twitter, hardcopy “memes” were making people laugh left, right and center. And these awesome, timeless physical versions will still have you in tears of laughter today.

You’ve probably seen something similar to this posted by your mom on Facebook. As it turns out, there’s a reason this is such a widely-shared meme. Yes, it’s actually something that’s been around long before the internet ever took form. And its “message” is basically timeless too.

The best thing about memes is how relatable they are. And that’s no different for this stone cold classic, which no doubt hung on office cubicles decades before anyone knew what a “tweet” was. We dare say plenty of people would be just as happy to share it today, too.

