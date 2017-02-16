20 Baking Ideas With High Expectations That Ended Up As Horrendous Realities

Grab a few ingredients, follow the recipe, stick it in the oven and have a nice glass of wine while you wait for your masterpiece to bake. Well, try telling someone who’s good at baking that it’s all so straightforward and see if you get a spatula to the face. Even better, try telling the creators of these disastrous delicacies how easy baking is. Because one thing is for sure – even if you closely follow the recipe, things don’t always quite work out as planned. Take the above attempt at baking bird bread, for example…
D’awww, look at the chubby little birdies with their sweetcorn beaks. They’re going to look so adorable when they… OH GOD! KILL IT! KILL THE MANY FACED BIRD BLOB! PUT IT OUT OF ITS MISERY BEFORE THE FACES BEGIN DEVOURING EACH OTHER!
This haunting, pulverized monkey is somehow still smiling through the pain. His inverted eyes, seeping black blood and melted ears aren’t really the kind of vision you’d want your one year old to catch sight of. Unless you really didn’t want them to forget their first birthday. Like, ever.
OK guys, we need to rally together. Remember how in Hook, Tinkerbell taught us that clapping your hands can bring a fairy back to life? We’re going to need a standing ovation for this one.
