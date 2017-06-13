20 Creative Students Who Completely Slayed It With Their Class Yearbook Quotes

ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, the yearbook. A permanent timestamp of just how cool – or otherwise – we all were at the end of our high-school days. While the memories themselves are often looked back on with a degree of embarrassment, there’s no denying that the yearbook is a treasured keepsake of a less stressful time in all our lives. And of course, it’s also an opportunity to go out in style with a killer yearbook quote – as these Class of 2017 alumni knew all too well. Yup, as the kids say, their quotes are absolutely on fleek.

Logan Para’s witty one-liner is all the more fitting thanks to the fact that the senior philharmonic bassist managed to beat cancer. A triumphant moment for Logan, then, solidified forever in an awesome yearbook quote.

A quote of a quote of a quote? It’s Quoteception. Still, there’s just no beating the timeless words of Wayne Gretzky, according to The Office’s Michael Scott. We’ve never felt more inspired.

