20 Brutal Goodbye Cakes That Employees Got After They Quit Their Jobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaving your job can be a tough time, even if you’re moving on to better pastures. Indeed, you still have to say goodbye to colleagues – who you can hopefully call friends, by now – and leave behind an entire chapter of your life. Thankfully, there’s always cake to make the situation easier to swallow. Unless it’s one of these bitterly unforgiving masterpieces, that is.

Picture it. You head into work one day to find out that your friend’s leaving for a job at Bing. Well, there’s only one reasonable course of action for that traitor – get them a Google cake that brands them as such. The irony is quite literally delicious.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is basically the most disarming cake we’ve ever seen. After the penguin, balloons and congratulatory message lull us into a false sense of security, the accusation of “traitor” hits completely out of the blue – like a high-speed train that suddenly comes screaming out of a tunnel. Truly, this is a savage farewell cake for the ages.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT