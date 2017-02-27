20 Cheaters Who Got Exactly What Was Coming To Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheating is fairly deplorable no matter the circumstances, but as we all know, it’s all too common. Still, while some cheaters never get caught, those who do are at the mercy of their significant others – however they see fit to punish their cheating partners. And although it can be difficult to condone revenge, we think it’s fair to say that going from betrothed to betrayed can stir up some creative – and entertaining – forms of vengeance. So, here are some of our favorite moments of triumph.

We can only imagine that this guy must have really deserved this. For one thing, the guy can’t even park within the lines. And if that doesn’t deserve all kinds of punishment then we don’t know what does.

Imagine this guy has just driven a 250-mile round trip in order to get away and cheat on his wife. However, as he drives over the rise he begins to see this sign appear on the side of his home. One. Word. At. A. Time. A real emotional roller coaster, in fact.

