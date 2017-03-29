20 Crazed Cats Who Are Definitely In Touch With Their Satanic Side

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of you probably don’t need much convincing that cats are evil. Indeed, even the cat lovers among you must have a small part inside you that knows your little fur-ball would eat you in your sleep if it could be bothered. The problem is that they are so good at faking it that we have gradually adopted them domestically and we feed them, shelter them, and do pretty much everything they want. But every now and then we catch them out for the truly satanic creatures that they are. So read on if you dare…

Demon Lord: “For millennia our ancestors have sought the power to ascend to the realm of man. Now, you have been chosen to lead us through the portal, Barzabel. Tell us what you see!“

Barzabel: “Just a load of white goods. Ooh, there’s pizza though!“

Imagine turning around after you’ve been in this room for a while and your cat has just been staring at the back of your head with this look of barely restrained evil. She has even held herself back with her own tail so she doesn’t kill anyone.

