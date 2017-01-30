ADVERTISEMENT

There are 20 different kinds of guys in the world. Yep, we were surprised too, but it’s totally true. They range from the wannabe front man to the overly cautious dude, with everything in between. So you either are one of these types yourself – or you’re likely dating one.

20 The Selfish Type

The Selfish Type will never offer you his jacket if you’re cold. He’ll constantly ask you for “little favors” and never seem to really have your back in return. If you’re unlucky enough to find yourself dating a selfish guy, you better hope he’s got some other amazing quality that makes it worth it.

19 The Overly Cautious Guy

For the overly cautious guy (AKA the worrier), life is a series of scary obstacles to overcome. If there’s a spider in the bathroom, they avoid it at all costs. If there’s an adventure to be had, they analyze every possible pitfall first. If you’re dating a worrier, you can forget about romantic spontaneity, it ain’t gonna happen.

