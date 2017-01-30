There are 20 different kinds of guys in the world. Yep, we were surprised too, but it’s totally true. They range from the wannabe front man to the overly cautious dude, with everything in between. So you either are one of these types yourself – or you’re likely dating one.
20 The Selfish Type
The Selfish Type will never offer you his jacket if you’re cold. He’ll constantly ask you for “little favors” and never seem to really have your back in return. If you’re unlucky enough to find yourself dating a selfish guy, you better hope he’s got some other amazing quality that makes it worth it.
19 The Overly Cautious Guy
For the overly cautious guy (AKA the worrier), life is a series of scary obstacles to overcome. If there’s a spider in the bathroom, they avoid it at all costs. If there’s an adventure to be had, they analyze every possible pitfall first. If you’re dating a worrier, you can forget about romantic spontaneity, it ain’t gonna happen.
This Man Went To Help A Lonely Dog At A Gas Station – Then He Looked Closer At His Tag
When This Waitress Served 3 Pro-Trump Customers, The Note They Left Behind Took Her Breath Away
This Guy Never Had The Guts To Open His Cabin’s Trapdoor, But Then A Handyman Just Couldn’t Resist
The 20 Strangest Things Revealed In Declassified CIA Documents
When A Devastating Flood Forced This Couple Onto A Roof, They Refused To Say Goodbye To Their Dogs
20 Rarely Seen Photos From National Geographic That Everyone Needs To See
She Was Called The Most Beautiful Girl In The World. 5 Years Later, Here’s What She Looks Like
After This Stray Dog Was Struck By A Car, He Was Left In The Snow To Slowly Die
Chile’s Government Spent Two Years Investigating This Mysterious UFO, And Officials Are Still Baffled
This Huge Stray Dog Didn’t Want To Be Saved, But His Rescuer Wasn’t Willing To Give Up On Him
Years After Archaeologists Started Digging In Scotland, They Found This Forgotten Dark Age Kingdom
This 6-Year-Old Was Called Up To Face The Entire School, And Her Teacher Couldn’t Hold Back The Tears