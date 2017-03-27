20 Innocent-Looking Dogs Who’ve Been Found Guilty Of Unforgivable Crimes

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs might be man’s best friend, but that doesn’t stop them from getting up to all sorts of mischief. And sometimes, you can only wonder whether they know exactly what they’re doing. Indeed, these 20 crafty canines might look innocent, but they’re clearly megalomaniacal geniuses. Don’t believe us? Just read the signs, like the one next to the dog above. After all, surely that’s all the evidence you need to realize that they’re fully aware of their actions. Because who wouldn’t want glittery poop?

Yes, because decapitating a teddy bear with your teeth is a clear sign of your innocence. Unfortunately for Phife here, his owners won’t be fooled that easily. Still, his punishment seems similarly sadistic – wearing the evidence of his crime like a novelty hat. You can almost see where he gets it from…

ADVERTISEMENT

It’d be fine if he wasn’t so happy about it. Well, actually, it wouldn’t. Because who wants to have a dog sneeze in their mouth? But his massive grin is just adding insult to injury. This dog surely knows exactly what he’s doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT