20 Innocent-Looking Dogs Who’ve Been Found Guilty Of Unforgivable Crimes

Dogs might be man’s best friend, but that doesn’t stop them from getting up to all sorts of mischief. And sometimes, you can only wonder whether they know exactly what they’re doing. Indeed, these 20 crafty canines might look innocent, but they’re clearly megalomaniacal geniuses. Don’t believe us? Just read the signs, like the one next to the dog above. After all, surely that’s all the evidence you need to realize that they’re fully aware of their actions. Because who wouldn’t want glittery poop?
Yes, because decapitating a teddy bear with your teeth is a clear sign of your innocence. Unfortunately for Phife here, his owners won’t be fooled that easily. Still, his punishment seems similarly sadistic – wearing the evidence of his crime like a novelty hat. You can almost see where he gets it from…
It’d be fine if he wasn’t so happy about it. Well, actually, it wouldn’t. Because who wants to have a dog sneeze in their mouth? But his massive grin is just adding insult to injury. This dog surely knows exactly what he’s doing.
This Soldier Was Fighting Native Americans When He Discovered An Elaborate Ancient Lost City
After This 12-Year-Old Shaved His Head For Charity, A Scan Came Back With Devastating Results
Here’s How Your Favorite ’90s Pop Stars Have Changed Since Platform Sneakers Were A Thing
This Young Boy May Look Innocent, But He Grew Into One Of History’s Most Infamous Serial Killers
After Mom Handed Her Daughter To A Stranger, She Heard Four Words That Chilled Her To The Bone
This Pregnant Mom Went To Visit Her Dying Daughter And Suddenly Felt A Pain In Her Stomach
Pioneers On The Edge of The American Frontier Really Did Live In These Astonishing Stump Houses
20 Toxic Behaviors That Could Cost You Your Friends And Relationships
20 Hidden References In Disney Movies That Even The Most Devoted Fans Didn’t Spot
After Mom Gave Birth To Identical Twins, She Witnessed A Troubling Scene In The Kitchen
20 Batman Facts That Even The Biggest ’60s TV Buffs Don’t Know
This Funeral Procession Was Headed To The Cemetery When The Family Spotted A Figure Following Behind