Her Drunk Boyfriend Overslept And Ruined Their Day – So This Woman Got The Ultimate Revenge

By Francesca Lynagh
May 19, 2017
Image: Facebook/Natalie Weaver
Natalia Weaver from West Yorkshire, England, did something so hilarious to her boyfriend that the Internet went totally crazy for it. It all started when she and her beau, Stephen Hall, arranged to spend a relaxing Sunday together.

Image: Facebook/Natalie Weaver
Despite all the forward planning, however, the date wasn’t to be. Weaver was looking forward to going for a drink with her man, but unfortunately for her, he completely messed it up.

Image: Facebook/Natalie Weaver
How? Well, Hall had made the dubious decision to go for a big boozy night out on the tiles on Saturday. In fact, he had stayed out partying until 6:00 a.m on Sunday morning. And so when the couple tried to go out that afternoon, they were forced to return home because Hall could barely stay awake. Their romantic plans were utterly ruined.

