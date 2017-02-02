20 Embarrassing Habits That All Women Have But Keep Hidden

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re willing to bet you have loads of awful habits that you’d never admit to. Believe it or not, plenty of other women out there do exactly the same thing. It’s true – the internet says so. These are the 20 embarrassing things that all women keep doing but keep totally secret.

20. Wearing a certain undergarment for way too long

As reddit user olivlight admitted in a 2012 discussion on the subject, she wears “the same bra for an undetermined, yet very long time. Unless it smells, right?” She’s certainly not the only one. Despite sounding slightly gross, this is a super common female habit.

19. Stalking our exes online

No one admits to this – but we all do it, it’s just a fact of modern life. Sure, stalking your exes on Instagram of Facebook is a bit pathetic, but everyone does it from time to time. It’s harmless!

