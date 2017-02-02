20 Embarrassing Habits That All Women Have But Keep Hidden

We’re willing to bet you have loads of awful habits that you’d never admit to. Believe it or not, plenty of other women out there do exactly the same thing. It’s true – the internet says so. These are the 20 embarrassing things that all women keep doing but keep totally secret.
20. Wearing a certain undergarment for way too long
As reddit user olivlight admitted in a 2012 discussion on the subject, she wears “the same bra for an undetermined, yet very long time. Unless it smells, right?” She’s certainly not the only one. Despite sounding slightly gross, this is a super common female habit.
19. Stalking our exes online
No one admits to this – but we all do it, it’s just a fact of modern life. Sure, stalking your exes on Instagram of Facebook is a bit pathetic, but everyone does it from time to time. It’s harmless!
This New York Man Took A Photo Every Day For Nearly Two Decades – But His Story Ended Tragically
This Rescued Greyhound Pup Was Frightened Of Everything – Until She Met Her New Baby Bro
Bill And Hillary Clinton’s New Chappaqua Home Is Definitely Fit For A Former President
20 Common Relationship Mistakes That Almost Guarantee A Breakup
After This Mom Shared A Photo Of Her Ill Son, A Stranger Reached Out With An Astonishing Offer
20 Insane Things That Doctors Used To Tell Pregnant Women That Are Not Okay Today
When Renovators Peered Inside An Old Chimney, They Discovered A Priceless 17th-Century Relic
This Guy Was Driving Along A Deserted Highway When He Spotted Two Dark Shapes Up Ahead
Nick And Vanessa Lachey’s Awesome $4 Million Mansion Is Simply The Stuff Of Dreams
Here’s What These 20 Iconic TV Moms Look Like Now
Doctors Gave This 89-Year-Old Just Months To Live, So Her 31-Year-Old Neighbor Did The Sweetest Thing
This Man Got Married And Had A Son – But He Had To Wait 16 Years To See Them For The First Time