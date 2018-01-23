20 Epic Cookery Creations That Definitely Didn’t Live Up To Expectations

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking is often more of an art than a skill, and nowhere is that truer than when trying to replicate more complicated recipes. It turns out, though, that when it comes to whipping up plates of food, some people aren’t following in the footsteps of Leonardo da Vinci; instead, they’re more like toddlers with finger paints. Still, even if the following chefs all produced some rather calamitous-looking cuisine, at least they made the effort…

These adorable brown sugar pecan bears almost look too good to eat. At least, they do in the original picture. The disastrous attempt to recreate them, however, looks too bad not to eat. After all, you basically just want to put them out of their misery at that point.

To be fair, this does look like a rather advanced recipe. But somewhere down the line, something has gone tremendously wrong with this poor hedgehog. For starters, it looks like someone’s accidentally melted the original. And the use of three large M&M’s for the eyes and nose isn’t really helping matters, either.

