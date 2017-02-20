20 Epic ’80s Hairstyles That Should Never, Ever Be Allowed To Make A Comeback

ADVERTISEMENT

The ’80s were a weird time. If music videos are to be believed, the world was a Blade Runner-esque dystopia in which everyone communicated through power ballads and the subliminal mating signals hidden in their patterned clothes. And because everyone appeared to hang around in places with moody backlighting, it seems logical that fashionistas would opt to expand their appearance with larger-than-life hairstyles. If only everyone had the internet back then, perhaps a healthy dose of online ridicule would have saved some embarrassment 30 years down the line. So it looks like we’ll have to do that now, instead. Let’s start with the fringe that may well have inspired There’s Something About Mary…

Without the fringe this could be a “just got out of bed” look. However, way too much effort and hairspray has gone into keeping that beehive alive. In fact, her hair somehow fills two-thirds of her portrait. Just… wow.

Can you spot the one thing that separates this lady from a British “chav” – just Google it – in 2002? Actually, it’s a trick question. This shot was taken moments after her arrest for joyriding in a stolen car. Apparently she’d had the driver’s side window down and it was a bit breezy.

