Most people take some sort of pride in their work. And failing that, they at least take some measures to ensure they don’t get sacked or – even worse – look stupid and end up featuring in a list of fails on the internet…
20. So, where is Name Here from?
Working in TV is a pretty glamorous job, right? Well, not all the time. After all, if you’re the guy whose job it is to type in the text underneath people’s faces while they appear on TV, you’re probably gonna be a little bored. But still, pay attention, will ya? You completely forgot to tell us what town Name Here was from.
19. Crying over spilt milk
We imagine this designer – or team of designers – got into some hot water for this design fail. So, where does milk usually go? That’s right, in the bowl.
20 Animals That Not Even Chuck Norris Would Dare To Mess With
Scientists Looked Into The DNA Of This Remote Pacific Tribe, And They Were Stunned At What They Found
This Ripped 8-Year-Old Looked Like A Miniature Bodybuilder. But 16 Years On, He’s Totally Changed
When This Blind Doctor Strapped A GoPro To His Guide Dog, The Results Were Truly Shocking
This 21-Year-Old Soldier Perfectly Captured What Life Was Like During WWII In A Series Of Powerful Sketches
20 Secrets About The Royal Family That The Queen Wants To Keep Under Her Hat
Rescuers Spent 2 Desperate Months Trying To Catch A Stray Dog. Then This 6-Year-Old Girl Showed Up…
Here’s What These Forgotten ‘60s Stars Have Been Up To Since The Days Of Flower Power
When A Nurse Fell Asleep Holding Her Baby, This Famous Mom Awoke To The Sound Of Hysterical Screams
This Adopted Puppy Chose An Unusual New BFF, There Was No Way It Should Have Worked Out
Two Years After This Couple Fell In Love, He Made The Most Epic Bicycle Journey To Be With Her Again
These Fascinating Photos Of Immigrants Reveal How Hard Life Was In Turn-Of-The-Century New York