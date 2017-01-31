ADVERTISEMENT

While you’ve probably only heard the term “First World problems” in the past few years, it doesn’t mean they weren’t a thing 10, 20 or even 30 years ago. Indeed, even kids in the 1980s had their own struggles to contend with. Of course, those struggles weren’t actually serious – but for those on the receiving end, they felt like basically the worst things that could ever happen. Sorry, millennials, the kids of the ‘80s had it tough, too – even if some of these problems leave you utterly bewildered.

20. Having to find a payphone to call someone if you were out

Kids these days will never understand life without a cell phone. As anyone over the age of 40 will tell you, however, they weren’t commonplace until the late 1990s. So if you needed to call someone while out in the 1980s, you had to hunt down a payphone. And hope you had enough change…

19. Developing your vacation photos, only to find your finger over the lens on half the pictures

Ah, the eternal struggle of film cameras. Nowadays, they’re seen as cool and retro – but back in the 1980s, you can bet people would have done anything for digital photography. If only, that is, for the chance to actually get a picture that isn’t mostly comprised of your own finger.

