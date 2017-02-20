The Funniest “Who Wore It Better” Photos Ever

Sometimes, looking just like someone (or something) else is unavoidable. There are those, however, who seem to take styling tips from the weirdest places. Let’s start with this lady, for example. She certainly pushes the term “figure-hugging dress” to the next level. Homer Simpson originally pulled this face when he ate the world’s most extreme sour candy, but that candy was surely in better taste than this dress.
We think this one is a pretty close call. They certainly both seem really happy to see the world in 3D for the first time. Incidentally, you’re not supposed to get a Gremlin wet, so keep him indoors if you look out the window and notice a “Lil Wayne” outside…
Here we see a youthful Justin Timberlake styling it out with trendsetting golden curls. It’s so amazing how a little hindsight and a picture of a dog with spaghetti on its head can prove just how ridiculous some celebrities used to look in the past-a.
