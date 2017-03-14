20 Funniest Yearbook Quotes From Class Clowns Who Just Had To Have The Last Laugh

The yearbook quote is a rite of passage. Indeed, you will always be able to look back at your utterings and see your youth distilled into the most poignant words of wisdom you could muster at that tender age. And a good quote will forever immortalize you among your peers and their parents as the promising, stand-up citizen you will undoubtedly become. On the other hand, you can just use it to get a few giggles. Whether class clown or retiring wallflower, the yearbook quote can become a wonderful moment of self-deprecation – and some students absolutely nail it. So here are some of our favorites, starting with a guy who will never fail at life as long as he keeps busting out that point and wink…
Joseph Squiggle: prolific womanizer, bare-faced liar and owner of one of the best gun-finger points the world has ever seen. However, only two of those three statements are true. We’ll let you figure out which ones, though.
This started out as quite a profound, life-affirming commentary on the materialistic values of modern society. Then she cranked it up a level with a great punchline to her misdirection. Unless she actually practices this: we can’t tell. Comedy is confusing sometimes.
Is there anything that makes you feel more agonizingly pathetic than being reined in by your entertainment? Imagine if the last page of 50 Shades of Grey was just a disclaimer saying, “Your love life won’t be anything like this, so don’t get any big ideas.”
