The 20 Funniest Notes To Robbers By People Who’ve Had It Up To Here With Thieving Jerks

Theft, even at its most petty, is difficult to fully understand until it actually happens to you. And often the worst thing about being robbed isn’t the loss of property but the inescapable sense of injustice. In our eyes, however, the best way you can handle being the victim of theft is to try to channel your anger into humor. That, or creatively seek a little revenge. In the case of the people who left these notes, though, there seems to be a peppering of both these approaches. Take this motel owner’s inventive piece of word manipulation, for example.
Bill: “We’ve really got to stop letting Dave do the signs. He can’t spell for toffee!”
Ben: “He’s making a point, Bill. It’s clever.”
Bill: “He’s not. I told him people have been stealing our post.”
This is great. What starts as a pleasant, formal notice rolls into a darkly suggestive piece of passive-aggression. You’d imagine that the writer of this note would go on to say, “We’re not saying we’ll break your legs, but… someones legs will get broken, and they won’t be ours.”
Okay, soda stealers are bad, yes. But “lowest form of life?” That might be a bit much. We guess if you steal enough soda from someone it all adds up. Let’s be honest, though, people who like pineapple on pizza are really the lowest form of life.
When This Dirt Biker Spotted A Helmet On The Trail, It Led Him To A Distressing Discovery
This 16-Year-Old Guy Took A Ride Home With A Stranger – And Got A Life-Changing Payback
The 20 Funniest Cosplay Creations That Were Actually Ingenious
This Blind Old Labrador Went Missing In The Woods. Then 8 Days Later A Hiker Saw A Body In A Stream
Here’s The Real Reason Why Emma Watson Doesn’t Pose For Pictures With Fans
When The Jack Gave Out, Dad Was Crushed Under A Car. Then His 8-Year-Old Son Sprang Into Action
After The Taliban Blew Up This 4th-Century Buddha, Scientists Found Caves Full Of Ancient Wonders
Workers Excavating A London Tunnel Discovered Chilling Evidence Of Europe’s Deadliest Epidemic
20 Times Parents Were Hilariously Cruel To Their Kids
After This Street Dog Was Badly Injured By A Car, His Reaction To Rescuers Was Unforgettable
20 Weird Tricks Companies Pull To Make Their Food Look Delicious In Commercials
This Blind Cow Cried For Days After Losing Her Pig Best Bud. Then Another Animal Burst Into Her Pen