20 Funny Photos Of Wild Animals Who Didn’t Realize They Were Being Snapped By Hidden Trail Cams

If you’ve ever been fascinated by what wild animals get up to when they think nobody’s watching, you may want to invest in a trail camera. Battery operated and triggered by motion, they’re perfect for secretly capturing the often hilarious antics of Mother Nature’s best and brightest. Indeed, these images are all the evidence you need to prove that animals are just as kooky as us humans are.

Flying squirrels usually feast on things like fruit, insects and birds’ eggs. But even if you’re not on the menu, you’re probably going to run out of the way when one comes zooming towards you – just like this clearly terrified deer did. Hopefully, though, the winged demon is just after those apples on the floor.

Clearly, whoever raised this bird feeder off the ground didn’t give the raccoons enough credit. Indeed, it seems as if these clever critters sure know how to work together to achieve a common goal. Which, when you think about it, is more than can be said for a lot of humans.

